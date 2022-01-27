Fall River police officer hurt in crash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Fall River police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were responding to a medical emergency around 9 a.m. when one of the cruisers collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Bay and Slade streets.

The officer who was driving the cruiser was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, but the driver of the second car was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

