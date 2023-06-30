FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police have arrested one of their own, alleging he had “an inappropriate relationship” with an underage girl and was in possession of child pornography.

The Major Crimes Division announced Friday police had arrested 38-year-old Officer Michael Morin, a member of the department’s uniform division. Target 12 has confirmed Morin was charged with one count of possession of child pornography and arraigned Friday morning in Fall River District Court. Court documents show the alleged offense occurred on April 9.

“Officer Morin has been on paid administrative leave since Friday, May 29, 2023, when the department discovered that he was not only engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old juvenile, but he had received, and was in possession of inappropriate photographs in violation of the law,” Sgt. Moses Pereira said in a statement.

An attorney listed as representing Morin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The department has also launched an administrative investigation into Morin and Police Chief Paul Gauvin will review Morin’s employment status after it’s completed, according to the release. The arrest is the latest black eye for the department that’s seen a litany of scandals in recent years.

People who are in possession of illegal photographs of anyone under 18 years old could face up to five years of jail time and, or anywhere from $1,000 to $10,000 in fines for the first offense.

