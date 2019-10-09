Fall River police nab 10 in John sting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say a recent undercover operation in the city resulted in the arrests of 10 men.

Responding to both citizen and business complaints about prostitution activity in the area of Cash and Pleasant Streets, police said they conducted a sting last Friday between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Police said during the operation, 10 men were arrested after they solicited a female undercover police officer.

Those arrested include: