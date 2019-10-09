Fall River police nab 10 in John sting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say a recent undercover operation in the city resulted in the arrests of 10 men.
Responding to both citizen and business complaints about prostitution activity in the area of Cash and Pleasant Streets, police said they conducted a sting last Friday between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Police said during the operation, 10 men were arrested after they solicited a female undercover police officer.
Those arrested include:
- Marlon Abad, age 22 last known address 150 Grant Street, Fall River
- Fernando DaSilva age 25 last known address 630 Walnut Street, Fall River
- Eriberto Diaz age 39 last known address 220 Bradford Ave Street, Fall River
- Antone Rego age 54 last known address 49 Conserve Ave., Westport
- Robert M. Michaud age 48 last known address 35 Carpenter Street, Tiverton, R.I.
- Roger H. Desmaris age 70 last known address 40 Lafayette Street, Fall River
- Leonel DaRosa age 43 last known address 188 Earle Street, New Bedford
- Willy DeLeon age 39 last known address 1809 Pleasant Street, Fall River
- Briayan Rodrigues-Soufer age 25 last known address 139 Pitman Street Fall River
- Jeremy Thurston, age 42 last known address 12 Wood Lane Little Compton, R.I.