Fall River Police make biggest drug bust in department history

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River Police teamed up with three other agencies to make what they’re calling the largest drug bust in the department’s history.

Police raided an apartment on Sunset Hill last Friday, along with members of the department’s vice and intelligence unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotic Reduction Enforcement Team (CINRET) and a USPS postal inspector.

Fall River Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza said during the search, officers seized three kilos of cocaine, 55 grams of crack cocaine, fentanyl, digital scales, $9,321 in cash and a 400,000-volt stun gun.

Milton Bertrand, 48, is facing several drug-related charges. (Photo courtesy: Fall River Police Department)

As a result of the search, police arrested 48-year-old Milton Bertrand.

“This is the largest drug seizure in department history,” Cardoza said. “We are fully committed to addressing gun violence and drug trafficking in our community. Our collaboration with the DEA, USPS, State Police and the District Attorney’s Office will only get better as we look to identify those peddling poison in our city.”

Bertrand is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking a Class A drug, possession of a non-large capacity firearm and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.