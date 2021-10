FALL RIVER (WPRI) — Police in Fall River are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries.

The suspect caught on surveillance is described by police as a white male approximately 5’5″ – 5’11” tall and weighing between 150 – 180 lbs.

Residents with information are asked to contact Detective Derek Beaulieu at 508-324-2796. Those wishing to leave an anonymous tip can do so by calling 508-672-TIPS (8477)