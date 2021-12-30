Fall River police looking to ID man related to shooting investigation

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man related to a shooting investigation in Fall River.

According to Fall River police, the Major Crimes Division is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Dec. 26.

On Thursday, police released surveillance images of the man they are looking for, along with a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Moses Pereira at (508) 676-8511 ext. 251.

Anonymous tips can also be left at (508) 672-TIPS.