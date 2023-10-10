FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are asking the public for help locating a man who allegedly tried to take a girl from a playground.

Police say the incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. Monday at Kennedy Park.

The child’s mother told police that an unknown man tried to physically remove her daughter from the monkey bars while she was playing. The mother added that she had to intervene and remove his hands from her daughter.

Police said the man then left on foot and headed north toward Broadway.

“Despite the fact that this incident does not fit the traditional hallmarks of an attempted abduction, the Fall River Police Department is taking it very seriously,” police wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Custadio at (508) 676-8511 ext. 259. Anonymous tips can be provided at (508) 672-TIPS (8477).