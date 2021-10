FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are looking for a suspect that they say is responsible for multiple burglaries throughout the city.

Police are describing the suspect as a white man, between 5’5”-5’11” and weighing 150-180 lbs.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, they are asked to call Detective Derek Beaulieu at 508-324-2796, or leave an anonymous tip by calling 508-672-TIPS (8477).