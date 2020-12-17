Fall River Police issue 1K+ parking tickets during snowstorm

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fall River Police Department issued more than 1,000 tickets during the first major snowstorm of the season.

The city issued a parking ban 3 p.m. Wednesday ahead of the storm, which dumped between 6 and 13 inches of snow on communities across Southern New England.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said the number of tickets isn’t surprising for the city’s first snowstorm of the season.

“It’s a safety issue, the streets have to be passable for our fire trucks and our ambulances,” he explained.

The parking ban expired at 5 p.m. Thursday. Coogan said anyone who received a ticket can either dispute it or pay the $40 fine.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/15/2020: Lt. Governor Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community