Fall River Police issue 1K+ parking tickets during snowstorm

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fall River Police Department issued more than 1,000 tickets during the first major snowstorm of the season.

The city issued a parking ban 3 p.m. Wednesday ahead of the storm, which dumped between 6 and 13 inches of snow on communities across Southern New England.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said the number of tickets isn’t surprising for the city’s first snowstorm of the season.

“It’s a safety issue, the streets have to be passable for our fire trucks and our ambulances,” he explained.

The parking ban expired at 5 p.m. Thursday. Coogan said anyone who received a ticket can either dispute it or pay the $40 fine.