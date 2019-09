FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night.

Investigators say the victim, a 48-year-old man, was found outside a home on Cherry Street with a gunshot wound to his groin and leg.

The victim told police a black man driving in a black car shot him in a “drive-by” incident.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.