Fall River police investigating double stabbing outside Burlington store

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men were found stabbed outside the Burlington store on Mariano Bishop Boulevard, according to Fall River police.

The incident happened just after eight o’clock Friday night, a still busy time for the shopping plaza.

Detective John Robinson said one man was stabbed in the torso and suffered life threatening injuries. Both victims were transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

Three suspects located in a nearby vehicle were taken into custody. Right now, no arrests have been made. Robinson said the investigation is ongoing.