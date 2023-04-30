FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are investigating after they say a woman was shot early Sunday morning.

According to a release from Fall River Sgt. Moses Pereira, officers were called to the are of Dwelly and South Main Streets around 1:00 a.m. after receiving several reports of shots being fired in the area.

As they were responding, police learned that a gunshot victim had just entered the Emergency Department at Saint Anne’s Hospital.

When an officer arrived at the hospital to check on the victim, he found a white Jeep, with “what appeared to be multiple projectile holes along the drivers side.”

Once he got inside the hospital, he found the victim, only described as a 31-year-old won from Fall River had been shot in the leg. Her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

At this time, no further details are available and the incident is under investigation.