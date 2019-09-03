Fall River police cruiser vandalized; man in custody

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A suspect has been taken into custody following an incident in Fall River Tuesday morning.

According to Det. John Robinson, police were dispatched to Horton Street at 7:17 am. for reports of an “unwanted party.”

He said sometime after officers arrived on scene, Neil Camara, 33, damaged a police cruiser with a brick, smashing the vehicle’s windshield.

Robinson said Camara – who is known to police – is charged with vandalizing property and domestic assault and additional charges may follow.

Robinson said no one was injured in the incident.

