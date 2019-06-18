Fall River Police: Cat shot with pellet gun

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Fall River are investigating after a cat was shot Sunday with what they believe to be a pellet gun.

A 57-year old city resident told police his cat, Bella, dragged herself to her Pokross Street home around 7:30 p.m. Sunday and was bleeding from her side.

Officials say the resident then rushed the cat to Swansea Veterinary Hospital for treatment before he contacted Fall River police.

Officials say pellet fragments were lodged in the cat’s spine and its hindquarters were paralyzed.

According to a Facebook post, the cat’s owner said her children are “devastated” and they “couldn’t save her.”

Justice for Bella ♡That cat was so loved and still Hopefully we can figure out who did this, my children are… Posted by Jade Barreto Jut Galego on Sunday, June 16, 2019

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fall River police at 508-676-8511.