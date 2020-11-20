Fall River police arrest Purchase St. residents for illegal guns

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men were arrested Thursday at a Purchase Street apartment in Fall River on charges of illegally possessing ammunition and firearms — including a 12-gauge shotgun.
Detectives for the police department’s gang unit, vice unit, and FBI agents focused on gangs went to the residence to execute a search warrant. Jordan Benevides, 19, and Noah Freitas, 20, were listed as living there.
The officers found a Ruger handgun and 14 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, as well as a 12-gauge Harrington and Richardson pump shotgun and shell for it.
Benevides is charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition without an FID (firearms) card.
Freitas is charged with possessing a shotgun and ammunition without an FID card.
“If you carry or possess an illegal firearm in Fall River, we will leave no stone unturned,” Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza said in a statement Friday.
Police didn’t indicate how they were alerted to the firearms’ presence in the apartment.