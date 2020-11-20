Fall River police arrest Purchase St. residents for illegal guns

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men were arrested Thursday at a Purchase Street apartment in Fall River on charges of illegally possessing ammunition and firearms — including a 12-gauge shotgun.

Jordan Benevides

Detectives for the police department’s gang unit, vice unit, and FBI agents focused on gangs went to the residence to execute a search warrant. Jordan Benevides, 19, and Noah Freitas, 20, were listed as living there.

The officers found a Ruger handgun and 14 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, as well as a 12-gauge Harrington and Richardson pump shotgun and shell for it.

Benevides is charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition without an FID (firearms) card.

Freitas is charged with possessing a shotgun and ammunition without an FID card.

Noah Freitas

“If you carry or possess an illegal firearm in Fall River, we will leave no stone unturned,” Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza said in a statement Friday.

Police didn’t indicate how they were alerted to the firearms’ presence in the apartment.