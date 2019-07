FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man identified as one of the city’s top 10 most wanted fugitives was captured Monday night.

Kyle Schwartz, 29, was arrested without incident around 8 p.m. after police spotted him near the intersection of Oxford and Cambridge Streets, Detective Eric Copsetta said on Tuesday.

Schwartz had two outstanding warrants for trafficking cocaine over 100 grams and trespassing, according to Copsetta.