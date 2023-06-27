FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested two teenagers after a foot chase spanning “several city blocks” in Fall River last week, according to authorities.

Detectives were out patrolling Friday night when they noticed a group of people congregating near a convenience store.

The group slipped into a nearby alley shortly after noticing the detectives. That’s when police said the two teenagers took off running down Pleasant Street.

The detectives arrested one of the teenagers, identified by police as a 16-year-old boy, near Choate and Alden streets. Police said the boy was carrying a loaded handgun.

The other teenager, identified as a 17-year-old boy, was taken into custody near Alden and Harrison streets.

The 16-year-old has been charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license to carry, receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number, carrying a firearm without a license to carry, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

The 17-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.