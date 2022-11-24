FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — On a crisp Thursday, dozens of volunteers from across Southern New England gathered at Blessed Trinity Parish to support their neighbors in need.

“It’s absolutely wonderful, Thanksgiving Day our hall is pretty close to filled to help those who are alone or in need this Thanksgiving,” Pastor Rob Nemkovich said.

Nemkovich commended the work of everyone involved in getting the holiday spread ready to serve.

“We have so many people that are here and so many people that volunteered to make this day possible,” Nemkovich said. “Everything was donated here. We cooked 12 turkeys, 60 pounds of mashed potatoes, butternut squash, and all the trimmings, and pies it smells so wonderful.”

An abundance of winter clothes was placed around the parish for anyone needing some extra warmth heading into the colder months.

The parish also had a “Dollar Board” set up for anyone who could use extra cash.

The newly crowned Miss Fall River Oustanding Teen Na’shajia Monteiro was in attendance helping serve over two hundred meals alongside City Mayor Paul Coogan and State Representative Carole Fiola.

“I’ve been doing things like this my entire life, I grew up giving food to the homeless and passing out food to anyone, it has always been something that has brought joy to my heart, especially on Thanksgiving,” Monteiro said.

For any leftovers, the parish offered to-go containers but Pastor Nemkovich said any other extra food would be delivered to some of Fall Rivers’s local fire departments.

