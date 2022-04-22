FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River’s director of community maintenance has been placed on paid leave while he’s under investigation.

Mayor Paul Coogan confirmed to 12 News that John Perry was being investigated for a “work-related” issue,” but wouldn’t go into specifics about the nature of the investigation or who’s conducting it.

Coogan said Perry has been with the city a long time, noting that he was promoted by former Mayor Jasiel Correia.

Perry makes around $100,000, according to Coogan.

The mayor said Perry will be on paid leave until May 3, when they’ll meet again to discuss the findings of the investigation.

