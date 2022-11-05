FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly hitting a police officer with an ATV they were illegally operating on Friday night.

According to police, the officer, a 17-year veteran of the department, was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle just before 8 p.m. near Robeson and Delcar streets Friday night.

Police say the teen, who is not being named at this time, did not with comply with police during a traffic incident.

While attempting to take off from the scene, police say the suspect hit a 17-year veteran of the department.

The officer was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries and has since been treated and later released.

The juvenile is facing several charges after the incident, including: