FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River police officer accused of having “an inappropriate relationship” with an underage girl and was in possession of child pornography has been fired.

Michael Morin was arrested in June. He was a member of the department’s uniform division.

According to the department, the 38-year-old was not only engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old, but he had received, and was in possession of inappropriate photographs in violation of the law.

He was placed on paid leave in May and he was terminated on Nov. 10.

Morin joined the department in 2017.