FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River police officer accused of assaulting a man in custody with a baton has been arrested, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Nicholas Hoar, 35, was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of false reports.

According to the indictment, Hoar was on duty on Dec. 21, 2020, when he “struck an individual who had been arrested in the forehead with a baton, resulting in bodily injury to the arrestee.”

The indictment also says that on both Dec. 21 and 22, Hoar “submitted two reports which omitted any mention of the fact that he had struck the arrestee in the forehead with a baton.”

Prosecutors say if Hoar is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for the false reports charge and up to 10 years for the civil rights charge.

Hoar is due to appear in federal court in Boston on Wednesday.