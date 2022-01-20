Fall River native named general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI/AP) — A Fall River native has gotten a big promotion out west.

Brandon Gomes has been named the general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, a position that’s been vacant since 2018.

The Durfee High School graduate joined the Dodgers organization in 2016 as a minor league pitching coordinator, and he had been an assistant general manager since 2019.

In his new role, Gomes will continue to work closely with Andrew Friedman, the president of baseball operations, as he has since being promoted to director of player development in 2017, the team said.

Gomes pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays for five years and had a 4.20 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 173 appearances.