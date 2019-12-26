Fall River murder suspect expected in court

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The suspect in a Christmas Eve murder is expected in court Thursday morning.

Police arrested 23-year-old Jose Amador of Fall River Tuesday night after another man was found dead in a wooded area behind a bakery on Bay Street earlier that evening.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as 39-year-old Gary Werra of Fall River. No further details on the investigation have been released.

Amador will be arraigned in Fall River District Court.








