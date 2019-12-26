Live Now
Fall River murder suspect expected in court

SE Mass

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The suspect in a Christmas Eve murder is expected in court Thursday morning.

Police arrested 23-year-old Jose Amador of Fall River Tuesday night after another man was found dead in a wooded area behind a bakery on Bay Street earlier that evening.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as 39-year-old Gary Werra of Fall River. No further details on the investigation have been released.

Amador will be arraigned in Fall River District Court.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story both online and on the air.



