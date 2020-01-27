Fall River mill fire ruled arson, $5k reward offered

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information on who started a fire inside the Stafford Mill building in Fall River earlier this month.

The Fall River Police Department announced Monday that the fire, which injured a Seekonk firefighter and strained the city’s resources, has been ruled an arson.

The flames spread throughout all five floors of the building, partially collapsing the roof and displacing a high-end clothing distributor.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact Detective Derek Beaulieu at (508) 324-2796 or the ArsonWatch reward program at 1-800-682-9229.

Courtesy: Fall River Police Department