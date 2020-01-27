Breaking News
DCYF: 4-month-old boy died from ‘maltreatment’
1  of  2
Live Now
Coverage and analysis of the impeachment trial CBS News coverage of the impeachment trial

Fall River mill fire ruled arson, $5k reward offered

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information on who started a fire inside the Stafford Mill building in Fall River earlier this month.

The Fall River Police Department announced Monday that the fire, which injured a Seekonk firefighter and strained the city’s resources, has been ruled an arson.

More: History of Mill Fires in Fall River »

The flames spread throughout all five floors of the building, partially collapsing the roof and displacing a high-end clothing distributor.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact Detective Derek Beaulieu at (508) 324-2796 or the ArsonWatch reward program at 1-800-682-9229.

Courtesy: Fall River Police Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com