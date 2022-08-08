FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The cause of a fire that damaged a popular Fall River meat market Sunday night remains under investigation.

Firefighters rushed to Reis Meat Market on Alden Street just after 10 p.m. for reports of a fire inside the building, according to police.

Police said the business was closed and unoccupied at the time, adding that the fire was quickly knocked down.

The cause of the fire is unknown, though it doesn’t appear to be suspicious, according to police.

It’s unclear whether the building was significantly damaged, or if the market has reopened since the fire.

The market is best known for its homemade meats, including chourico, caciola, linguica and kielbasa.