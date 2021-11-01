Fall River mayor’s wife stable, but has ‘long journey to recovery’ after crash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan says his wife continues to recover at the hospital after she was hit by a car during a bike ride on Sunday.

Judi St. Hilaire was with a group of riders in Mattapoisett when she and two others were struck. The car ran a stop sign, according to Coogan, but that hasn’t been confirmed by Mattapoisett police, who only said the incident is under investigation.

On Monday, Coogan released an update saying his wife was still in the intensive care unit at St. Luke’s Hospital and she’s listed in stable condition.

“They are continuing to run tests,” Coogan said. “She will have a long journey to recovery, but we have no doubt that she will be back on the road before long.

Coogan, who’s up for re-election on Tuesday, said that while his wife is still his main concern, he will continue to campaign at her request.

“Judi, who always believes in finishing a race strong, has insisted that I continue with the campaign in between visits to the hospital,” he said. “However, she will continue to be my top priority.”

Coogan also thanked everyone who reached out following the crash, which included his opponent in the mayoral race, City Council President Cliff Ponte.