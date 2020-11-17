Fall River mayor’s ‘State of the City’ telecast set for Nov. 23

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s at least eight months later than intended, but Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan plans to give his State of the City address by video stream next Monday.

Coogan will speak to residents in a speech broadcast on Fall River Government TV (cable channel 18), which will also be streamed live on the channel’s Facebook page. The broadcast is set for Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

After the first viewing, it’ll be made available on the outlet’s YouTube channel.

The address will be the mayor’s first ‘state of the city’ since he was elected a year ago. In a news release Tuesday, Coogan called the speech an “important rite of passage” that he’d unfortunately had to miss out on.

The address had been indefinitely postponed in March pending the end of the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am committed to leading my administration with transparency and honesty, and I hope that residents will join us as we reflect on this difficult year and look forward to Fall River’s future,” Coogan added.