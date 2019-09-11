Fall River mayor temporarily ousted from office amid fraud, extortion charges

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fall River City Council voted to temporarily oust embattled Mayor Jasiel Correia from office as he faces federal extortion charges.

Council President Cliff Ponte will temporarily replace Correia as acting mayor.

Correia was arrested for the second time in less than a year last week. He is accused of abusing his power as mayor by extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana vendors.

Ponte asked Correia to temporarily step down by Friday.

The move comes one week before Correia is set to face his opponents – Paul Coogan and Erica Scott-Pacheco – during the city’s preliminary election on Sept. 17. Two of the three candidates will move on to the general election Nov. 5.

This is not the first time Correia has been federally charged during his time as mayor.

Last year, Correia was arrested on federal fraud charges connected to his startup SnoOwl, which is now defunct. His trial on those charges had been scheduled to start in February prior to Friday’s new indictment.

Correia has denied all of the charges he is facing.