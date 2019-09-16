Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia battling City Council, mayoral hopefuls

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Embattled Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia is set to face off against two mayoral hopefuls in a preliminary election Tuesday while he continues an ongoing battle with the Fall River City Council.

The Fall River City Council recently voted 8-1 to temporarily remove Correia after he was arrested earlier this month for the second time in less than a year. Correia, 27, who is currently free on $25,000 bond, was accused of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana vendors.

Last week, Correia and Fall River City Council President Cliff Ponte exchanged letters after Ponte tried to persuade Correia to resign.

While Correia has refused to leave office, Ponte recently announced he will be the acting mayor beginning Monday morning.

Correia will be facing off against Paul Coogan, and Erica Scott-Pacheco in the preliminary, with the top two candidates moving on to the general election on Nov. 5.

Coogan, who has served two terms on the school committee, lost to Correia in the recall election back in March. He said he has decades of valuable experience in the education field.

Pacheco is a fundraising director at a nonprofit and has self-described herself as a community advocate.

