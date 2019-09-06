Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia arrested

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — For the second time in less than a year, Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was arrested Friday morning.

Correia’s attorney Kevin Reddington confirmed the arrest for Target 12 Investigator Tim White. It comes less than two weeks before Correia will face city voters in the Sept. 17 preliminary election for mayor.

Reddington said Correia is on the way to Boston, likely to be arraigned on federal charges this afternoon. A request for comment was left with the FBI. Target 12 has also reached out to the US Attorney’s office for details about the case.

Correia was first arrested last October on federal fraud charges. According to an Oct. 4 indictment, he faced nine counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns. Prosecutors alleged he misused $231,000 of the $363,000 he accepted from seven investors in his app startup, SnoOwl, while misleading them about the business.

Correia – who denies the allegations – was recalled in March but was then re-elected. He’s currently running for re-election as mayor against two opponents, Paul Coogan and Erica Scott-Pacheco. The three participated in a debate just last night.

The mayor’s trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 24.