Fall River mayor: ‘I will not stop doing my job’ amid City Council vote

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The day after he was temporarily ousted by the Fall River City Council, embattled Mayor Jasiel Correia announced Wednesday he would not be leaving his post.

The City Council voted 8-1 Tuesday night to temporarily remove Correia from office as he faces federal extortion charges; Correia argues the council does not have the legal standing to remove him.

“We should never suggest that they – eight individuals – can deem that I can’t perform my duties as mayor,” Correia told reporters on the sixth floor of Government Center on Thursday. Correia contends that the vote was a “great political stunt.”

Correia argues he is still able to perform his duties as mayor and the City Council is misconstruing the section of the city charter they’re utilizing to oust him.

“The section they’re referring to talks about sickness, it talks about an inability to do the duties as mayor, and that is not the case,” Correia said.

The vote came one week before Correia is set to face his opponents – Paul Coogan and Erica Scott-Pacheco – during the city’s preliminary election on Sept. 17. Two of the three candidates will move on to the general election on Nov. 5.

Correia was arrested for the second time in less than a year last week. He is accused of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana vendors and has denied all of the charges against him.

City Council President Cliff Ponte asked Correia, 27, to step down by Friday. Ponte would then take over Correia’s duties as acting mayor.

“I’m not going to be upstairs at 5:01 on Friday,” Ponte said. “I’m not going to be upstairs at 8:30 on Monday, either. There’s going to be a process by which this is going to play out.”

As the dispute continues over last night's vote to oust the mayor, Fall River's Corporation Counsel penned this letter allowing the mayor and city council to hire outside attorneys. The president of the city council tells me they've already retained one:

Ponte said the council has engaged the services of a Boston-based law firm and said he and his fellow members will see what their lawyer advises them to do. He said it’s likely he will convene an emergency council meeting next week to determine their next steps.

“If they want to take it to court, they can take it to court,” Correia said, adding the fees for both legal counsels would be paid for at the taxpayers’ expense.

Ponte said the money will come out of fund already budgeted for outside legal fees.

“We wouldn’t be seeking outside legal if the mayor would just step aside and resign from his duties as mayor,” Ponte said.

During his afternoon media briefing, Correia refused to discuss the new federal charges against him, but did take time to tout the thing he considers accomplishments during his tenure as mayor – including the removal of the controversial purple bag program – and explained the City Council “has had an axe to grind with him” since he was elected.

This is not the first time Correia has been federally charged.

Last year, Correia was arrested on federal fraud charges connected to his startup SnoOwl, which is now defunct. His trial on those charges had been scheduled to start in February prior to his latest indictment.

“We have department heads in this building who are very concerned about the welfare of this community,” Ponte said. “About where we’re going today, if they’re going to have a job, if they have retribution coming after them. And we have a mayor holding a press conference speaking about the same exact issues he was speaking about on Friday, and on Monday, and yesterday and now today, and he’s actually not doing the work of the people holding a press conference sitting there and berating city councilors. That’s a shame that puts into question integrity.”