Fall River man to serve up to 30 years in prison for child rape conviction

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man convicted last year for raping a preteen numerous times was sentenced to serve 20-to-30 years behind bars, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Prosecutors said Paul Fagundes, 43, sexually abused his preteen relative for approximately six years between 2006 and 2012. Fagundes told the victim that if she told anyone about the abuse he would kill her, the DA’s office said.

The victim eventually disclosed the years of abuse to her mother in 2017, which resulted in Fagundes’ arrest. He was charged with rape of a child with force, aggravated statutory rape, rape of a child, assault and battery, threats and two count of indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14.

“I am very pleased the jury convicted the defendant of deplorable acts of sexual abuse against a young child,” Quinn said. “​At trial, he claimed that the child lied. He deserved the lengthy sentence imposed by the court for this despicable conduct. I commend the victim for coming forward, which is especially difficult when it involves a family member who is the abuser.”

In addition, Fagundes will be placed on supervised probation for an additional 10 years after he is released from prison.

The sentence was delayed because of post-trial defense motions and the statewide shutdowns due to COVID-19.