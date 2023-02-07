FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A convicted child molester will spend the next decade behind bars, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Hans Joachim, 36, of Fall River, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14.

Joachim was arrested back in December 2019 after the victim told school personnel that her mother’s boyfriend had molested her several times since she was 5 years old.

The girl told investigators Joachim would occasionally molest her in her bedroom, adding that he told her to never tell her mom about their secret, according to Quinn.

“[Joachim] repeatedly molested this very young victim by taking advantage of his relationship with her mother,” Quinn said. “He engaged in very deviant and disturbing behavior, and he needs to be kept off the streets to protect the victim and her family.”

Joachim was sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison, followed by eight years of supervised probation.