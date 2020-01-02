Fall River man sentenced to up to 20 years in prison on child rape charges

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man who allegedly raped a young family member several times over the course of two years has been sentenced to serve up to 20 years in prison, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Jeffrey Lewis, 64, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court Monday to three counts of rape of a child aggravated by a more than 10 year age difference, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14 and one count of incest.

Quinn said that in August 2018, the victim’s mother noticed that the victim was acting very cold toward Lewis.

When the mother asked the victim about Lewis, Quinn said the victim admitted that he had been raping her.

Quinn said the victim’s mother then texted Lewis, who in turn admitted the allegations were true.

“The defendant took advantage of his position of trust with the victim and sexually molested the victim on a number of occasions,” Quinn said. “Fortunately, the defendant pled guilty and the victim did not have to confront him at trial.”