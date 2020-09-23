Fall River man sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man, arrested in July 2018 for distributing large amounts of fentanyl, was sentenced to serve up to four years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced last week.

Jesus Velez, 24, pleaded guilty last Wednesday to a charge of possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug. He will serve between two to four years behind bars.

Velez and Montanna Fernandes were taken into custody after Fall River Police conducted a search warrant of their apartment on July 27, 2018. Police found roughly 350 grams of fentanyl and $6,690 inside.

Fernandes was sentenced to a six to 12 year state prison sentence for trafficking fentanyl back in January.

