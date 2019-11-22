Fall River man sentenced to prison for threatening former employer, others

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man arrested earlier this year for allegedly making threats against people, businesses, and the city as a whole has been sentenced to prison.

Joseph Anctil, 31, pleaded guilty to two indictments charging him with making terroristic threats and stalking, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

The DA’s office said Anctil was laid off from a job at Blount Fine Foods that he obtained through a recruiter, American Labor Services. As a result, he reportedly threatened the ALS recruiter with physical and sexual violence before telling Blount that he would get a gun or build a bomb and posted on social media that he was going to “blow up the city car-by-car.”

Anctil was sentenced to two and a half years with 18 months to serve at the house of correction and the remainder suspended for three years, according to the DA’s office. He was also placed on three years of supervised probation, during which he was ordered to wear a GPS-monitoring bracelet and stay away from everyone he threatened.