Fall River man sentenced to prison for killing girlfriend

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of voluntary manslaughter for the 2017 killing of his girlfriend and was sentenced to serve a minimum of eight-and-a-half years in prison.

The couple had had a turbulent and violent history, according to court documents.

Scott Rego, 30, entered a guilty plea at Fall River Superior Court, according to Gregg Miliote of the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn. A judge immediately sentenced him to serve between eight-and-a-half and twelve-and-a-half years in a Massachusetts state prison.

Rego and the victim, Kristina Reis, had been dating for several years before her death, Miliote said, and were living together at an apartment.

Rego called 911 the night of May 22, 2017, saying he and his girlfriend had gotten into a “major fight” and he’d stabbed Reis after she first stabbed him in the chest.

First responders found Reis unresponsive and tried to revive her before rushing her to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, Miliote said.

Rego, who had a stab wound to the upper left side of his chest, told responding officers the two of them had been using cocaine all night. Police found a crack pipe in the apartment, according to Miliote.

Rego was rushed to St. Anne’s Hospital, but the seriousness of his wound prompted him to be transferred to Rhode Island Hospital. Doctors discovered the wound had punctured his lung, and he was in the hospital for the next four days.

There were no witnesses to Reis’s death, police determined, and two bloody knives were found in the apartment’s bedroom. Forensic analysis later revealed DNA on the knives from both Reis and Rego, and an autopsy showed Reis had died from stab wounds around her neck and chin, Miliote said.

“Information before the court showed a history of past violence between the parties that continued despite the best efforts of the family and the court to intervene,” Miliote said Tuesday.

Reis had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and battery with a knife where Rego had been the alleged victim, and Rego was already on probation for a domestic violence case involving Reis as the victim at the time of her killing.