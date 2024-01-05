FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed one of his passengers and seriously injured two others has been sentenced to prison.

Jason Lindsay, 23, of Fall River, pleaded guilty to manslaughter while operating under the influence and two counts of OUI with serious bodily injury, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced to serve five to seven years in state prison.

In January 2021, when Lindsay was 20 years old, he picked up three of his friends and drove to a liquor store, where a man bought them rum. Prosecutors said Lindsay drank at least two of the nips and smoked marijuana while driving around.

After entering Dartmouth, the DA’s office said Lindsay began driving at a “reckless and dangerous speed,” then lost control of his car on Route 6 and slammed into a utility pole.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Lindsay was driving about 100 mph prior to the crash, which was in a 35 mph zone.

One of the rear passenger doors was ripped off during the crash, which is where 18-year-old Jaedin Monteiro was seated. He died as a result of his injuries.

The other two passengers, a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old from Fall River, were both hospitalized with serious injuries, the DA’s office said, while Lindsay suffered minor injuries.

No one in the car was wearing a seat belt, according to the DA’s office.

Following the crash, Lindsay’s BAC was found to be 0.19, which is more than twice the legal limit.

“This is yet another tragic example of a defendant driving recklessly while drunk and causing death and serious injuries to his friends,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said. “My heart goes out to the families of all who have been impacted for the rest of their lives by this terrible, yet avoidable, accident.”