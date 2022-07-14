FALL RIVER, R.I. (WPRI) — A Fall River man convicted of raping 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to serve up to 20 years in prison, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Arnold Thompson, 37, pleaded guilty to charges of rape of a child with force and rape of a child by a previously convicted offender.

The victim told her mother she was raped by Thompson while she was visiting a friend in Fall River in December 2020, prosecutors said.

The victim was at her friend’s apartment when Thompson, who also lived in the building, came over. Prosecutors said he woke the victim up during the night and raped her three times.

Following his prison term, Thompson will be on supervised probation for another 10 years.