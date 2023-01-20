FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man convicted of child rape will spend up to six years in prison, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Devin Medeiros, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape of a child and one count of vandalism.

Quinn said the victim was at Walmart with her mother in August 2021 when she left with Medeiros, who she met on social media.

The victim told representatives from the Children’s Advocacy Center that Medeiros destroyed her phone so she wouldn’t be found. She then admitted to having sex with Medeiros in Middleboro and at his Fall River home.

Medeiros was sentenced to serve four to six years in behind bars, followed by two years of probation. He must also register as a sex offender and undergo counseling upon his release.