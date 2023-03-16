FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man has been sentenced to jail after injuring a police officer following a domestic incident last year, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Gregory Foster, 40, pled guilty to multiple charges including domestic assault and battery, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of personal injury and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Foster was sentenced to two-and-and-a-half years in prison with 18 months to serve, and the balance of the sentence suspended for two years, the AG’s office said.

The AG’s office said if Foster gets into more legal trouble during those two years he could be liable to serve the entire jail term.

On Oct. 1, 2022, police responded to a report of a domestic incident and while officers were taking statements, Forest got into his car in an attempt to escape.

Foster accelerated forcing one of the officers to grab onto the car to avoid being run over and was dragged for about 15 to 20 feet before letting go.

The officer was transported to the hospital with injuries and is currently still in physical therapy recovering.

The AG’s office said Foster hit another car while fleeing and was stopped in Rhode Island and was charged with driving under the influence.