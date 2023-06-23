FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fall River man who was caught attempting to rob his fifth bank has pleaded guilty, according to U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy.

William Sequeira, 60, was convicted Thursday of four counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery.

Levy said Sequeira robbed four banks — one in Fall River and three in Boston — in less than a week last September.

In each robbery, Sequeira walked up to the teller and demanded all of the $100 bills in their drawer.

Levy said Sequeira also threatened to shoot them in the head if they didn’t comply. In one instance, Sequeira reportedly shouted, “Give me all the money before I blow your brains out.”

Sequeira did not pull out a firearm at any point during the robberies, according to Levy.

Levy said Sequeira was taken into custody in October after officers spotted him walking into and attempting to rob a Citizens Bank on Boylston Street.

Sequeira is scheduled to be sentenced in September.