Fall River man gets year in prison for beating girlfriend

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — For beating his girlfriend while the two of them were waiting in a car in a fast-food drive-thru, a Fall River man has been sentenced to serve a year at the Bristol County House of Correction, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Aaron Ferreira, 32, was convicted last month of the attack that happened early on Jan. 27, 2018. Fall River police had gotten a report of an incident in the drive-thru of the McDonald’s on Plymouth Avenue. When they caught up with the victim moments later, she was upset and disheveled, and said Ferreira had gotten angry and punched her several times in the face and body before he jumped out of the car and took off.

Ferreira has served time in the past for domestic violence, Quinn’s office said, and five different women have restraining orders against him.

Though he’ll serve just one year behind bars, a judge sentenced Ferreira to two-and-a-half years; if he stays out of trouble, he won’t return to prison, but any criminal charges in the future will send him back to serve out the remaining year-and-a-half of the sentence.