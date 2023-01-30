FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Fall River man over the weekend after finding firearms and drugs in his home.

Jordan Kadlec, 32, was arrested Saturday following a lengthy investigation.

Police said detectives executed a search warrant at his Palmer Street home and discovered a Glock 23, .40 caliber firearm, 3.5 grams of crack cocaine and 4.9 grams of fentanyl.

Kadlec is facing numerous charges, including illegally possessing a firearm and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Police said another person who was present during the search will also appear in court on drug-related offenses.