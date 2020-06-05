Live Now
12 Town Hall: Courageous Conversations on Race in RI

Fall River man facing drug, firearms charges

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and drug possession after a search warrant turned up heroin and a small handgun at his home Wednesday, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Police had a search warrant for the Plymouth Avenue home of 47-year-old Dwayne Parrish. On Friday, police said they saw him talking to a man on a moped before approaching him.

When they searched him on the spot, police said they found about 1 gram of a substance suspected to be heroin in a small plastic bag.

At his home, they found a small amount of suspected heroin, two digital scales, several empty plastic bags and a magazine to a small .40 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets.

In the basement of Parrish’s building, they found a home security safe and the .40 caliber handgun. In the safe, they found a loaded 5-caliber magazine for the gun, a pistol holster, seven bullets in a box and 50 bullets in an ammunition case.

Police said Parrish does not have a license to carry a weapon.

Parrish has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card (FID), possession of a class A substance and a firearms violation with two prior violent or drug crimes on record.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com