Fall River man facing drug, firearms charges

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and drug possession after a search warrant turned up heroin and a small handgun at his home Wednesday, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Police had a search warrant for the Plymouth Avenue home of 47-year-old Dwayne Parrish. On Friday, police said they saw him talking to a man on a moped before approaching him.

When they searched him on the spot, police said they found about 1 gram of a substance suspected to be heroin in a small plastic bag.

At his home, they found a small amount of suspected heroin, two digital scales, several empty plastic bags and a magazine to a small .40 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets.

In the basement of Parrish’s building, they found a home security safe and the .40 caliber handgun. In the safe, they found a loaded 5-caliber magazine for the gun, a pistol holster, seven bullets in a box and 50 bullets in an ammunition case.

Police said Parrish does not have a license to carry a weapon.

Parrish has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card (FID), possession of a class A substance and a firearms violation with two prior violent or drug crimes on record.