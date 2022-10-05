FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Fall River man on drug and gun charges Tuesday.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Plymouth Avenue as part of an ongoing investigation.

Inside the residence, police found suspected marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, Suboxone film, and an unknown white powdery substance, as well as packaging materials and digital scales.

Officers also found a loaded Taurus brand semiautomatic pistol and a Ruger brand revolver.

Breon Stroup, 25, was taken into custody and is facing numerous charges, including possession with intent to distribute and possession of large capacity firearm during a felony.