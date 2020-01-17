Fall River man dies after being struck by a van

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man has died after he was struck by a van Wednesday night, according to the Fall River Herald News.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as 46-year-old Jason Dolan.

They said Dolan was walking on President Avenue around 8:30 pm. when the crash happened. He was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The District Attorney’s Office said the driver remained on the scene and spoke to police. He has not been charged.

The crash remains under investigation.