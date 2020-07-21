Fall River man dies after being hit by car in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man who was hit by a car in Dartmouth last week later died as a result of his injuries, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Ryan Silvia, 37, was struck around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on State Road. First responders found him unresponsive in the roadway with significant injuries, according to the DA’s office, and the driver remained on scene.

Silvia was flown to Rhode Island Hospital where he was in critical condition until he succumbed to his injuries Sunday evening, the DA’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

