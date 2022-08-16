FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man has been found guilty of brutally killing another man with a hammer in 2018.

Adam Levesque, 42, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Lance Correia, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

In October 2018, Fall River police responded to Rock Street where they found Correia covered in blood and the right side of his face was swollen.

Correia later died from his injuries after being hospitalized for more than a month.

Investigators determined Levesque attacked Correia with a hammer, striking him in the side of the head, as a result of $2,000 worth of heroin going missing.

“I’m very pleased the jury held the defendant accountable for this brutal and senseless killing of his friend, which appeared to be over drugs,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn said. “The defendant has a history of committing violent crimes and we look forward to this sentencing in this case.”

Levesque is scheduled to be sentenced in September.